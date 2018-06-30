Shots fired in Lachine church parking lot
Montreal police (SPVM) were called to a Church on Broadway Street and 43rd Avenue in Lachine on Friday night around 8:40 p.m.
Police say gunshots were fired in the parking lot — but no one was injured.
A suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a black SUV, going west on Broadway and then making a U-turn north onto 44 Avenue.
One shell casing was found at the scene and the SPVM’s canine unit was deployed to the site.
Véronique Comtois, with Montreal Police, said at the moment, they have no motive and are not sure if there were other individuals involved.
