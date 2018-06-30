Shots fired in Lachine church parking lot

Montreal police (SPVM) were called to a Church on Broadway Street and 43rd Avenue in Lachine on Friday night around 8:40 p.m.

Police say gunshots were fired in the parking lot — but no one was injured.

READ MORE: Police search for possible victim after gunshots fired in broad daylight in Lachine

A suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a black SUV, going west on Broadway and then making a U-turn north onto 44 Avenue.

One shell casing was found at the scene and the SPVM’s canine unit was deployed to the site.

READ MORE: Woman hospitalized after shooting inside Montreal resto-bar

Véronique Comtois, with Montreal Police, said at the moment, they have no motive and are not sure if there were other individuals involved.