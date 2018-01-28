Police search for possible victim after gunshots fired in broad daylight in Lachine

Montreal police are investigating after shots were fired on St-Antoine Street, near 32 Avenue, in Lachine Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection at 2:25 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a BB gun and blood on the ground.

Witnesses told police they saw at least three people fighting before the shots were fired.

Police said they took off in an unknown direction after the shots were heard.

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said officers have yet to locate a victim, or any suspects.

St-Antoine Street will be closed between 32 and 33 avenues for an undetermined amount of time to allow for the investigation.