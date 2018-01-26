Woman hospitalized after shooting inside Montreal resto-bar

A 25-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after a shooting inside a resto-bar on Jarry Street, near St-Michel Boulevard, early Friday morning.

Police were called to the bar at around 2 a.m. after several shots were fired inside.

Shooting in a bar on Jarry street near St-Michel. A suspect shot multiple times and a 25 year-old woman got arm injuries but no fear for life. Suspect not found. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/NPyG4qXXJp — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) January 26, 2018

Witnesses told police the gunman entered the premises and started shooting randomly.

Montreal police spokesperson Benoît Boiselle said officers located the victim inside the restaurant.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injury is not considered life-threatening.

Boiselle said the suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction before police got there.

Investigators are at the scene, but Boiselle said witnesses are providing very little information. Officers will be reviewing surveillance camera videos from both inside and outside the premises.