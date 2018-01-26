Woman hospitalized after shooting inside Montreal resto-bar
A 25-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after a shooting inside a resto-bar on Jarry Street, near St-Michel Boulevard, early Friday morning.
Police were called to the bar at around 2 a.m. after several shots were fired inside.
Witnesses told police the gunman entered the premises and started shooting randomly.
READ MORE: Montreal police say man hospitalized after shooting in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
Montreal police spokesperson Benoît Boiselle said officers located the victim inside the restaurant.
She suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injury is not considered life-threatening.
Boiselle said the suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction before police got there.
READ MORE: Police release information on ‘charming’ suspect in Montreal home invasions
Investigators are at the scene, but Boiselle said witnesses are providing very little information. Officers will be reviewing surveillance camera videos from both inside and outside the premises.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.