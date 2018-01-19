Crime
Montreal police say man hospitalized after shooting in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

By Global News

A 29-year-old man was shot outside of an NDG bar early Friday morning. January 19, 2017.

Yannick Gadbois / Global News
A 29-year-old man was shot outside of a bar on Sherbrooke near Oxford Street in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.

“The victim was shot in the upper body and his life is not in danger,” said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

“The victim is known to the force and is not co-operating in the investigation”

Montreal police do not have information about a suspect.

 

 

