Montreal police say man hospitalized after shooting in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
A 29-year-old man was shot outside of a bar on Sherbrooke near Oxford Street in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.
The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.
“The victim was shot in the upper body and his life is not in danger,” said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.
“The victim is known to the force and is not co-operating in the investigation”
Montreal police do not have information about a suspect.
