Older women targeted by ‘charming’ suspect in Montreal home invasions

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect in relation to a series of home invasions targeting older, vulnerable women.

The man would allegedly start speaking to the victims as they approached their front doors.

“The suspect used a charming, gentle approach to establish trust with his victims so they would let him into their homes,” authorities explained in a press release.

“He offered them food containing a substance that would knock them unconscious.”

“When they would wake up, they would realize that they were robbed, but have no idea what happened.”

The invasions took place mostly in Pointe-aux-Trembles, Rivière-des-Prairies and Dorval during the month of December.

Officers are looking for a Caucasian male with a light tan, aged 45-50; possibly European.

He is described as thin, medium height with a shaved head.

He was wearing a black tuque and coat.

He is anglophone and speaks French with an accent.

Police are encouraging anyone who was a victim, or who knows someone who was a victim to contact their local police or call 911.

Anyone with information that could locate the suspect is asked to call anonymous Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133 or go online.