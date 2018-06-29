Suspect dies following crash in attempt to flee police in Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP are investigating after a man was killed in a crash after trying to evade police in the central Alberta city on Friday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m., police were called to a parking lot on Gaetz Avenue after reports of an erratic driver.

RCMP said the vehicle stopped for police, but drove off when the officer got out of their cruiser. Police did not pursue the vehicle for safety reasons but said officers caught up with the suspect shortly after, in an alley in north Red Deer.

Again, the vehicle fled from police and ended up colliding with another vehicle in the area of 60 Street and Taylor Drive. The vehicle then hit a tree.

The suspect was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 1:30 p.m. The man’s name is not being released at this time.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

Police remained at the scene of the crash early Friday afternoon and asked drivers to avoid the intersection.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.