Guelph police issue warning after keys taken from changeroom locker, vehicle stolen

Someone in Guelph is learning a valuable lesson about leaving their car keys in a changeroom locker.

Guelph police said officers were called to a community centre in the south end of the city on Thursday night for reports of a stolen vehicle.

READ MORE: Man shows fake penis to young girls: Guelph police

Police allege the suspect went into the changeroom where he broke into a locker, stole the keys to a vehicle and then the vehicle itself.

Insp. Cate Welsh said everyone who uses public changeroom lockers can learn from this incident.

“Even with a locked locker, you may find yourself losing property when you’re at a place like a gym,” she said in a phone interview.

Welsh added the individuals who do this are well organized.

“It’s done very methodically and breaking a lock isn’t a difficult task if you know what you’re doing,” she said.

Police said video surveillance led them to a 33-year-old man, who is known to police, and officers were able to recover the vehicle.

Welsh said her advice is to know the crime-prevention policy of the gym or community centre.

“Most gyms are committed to keeping your valuables safe. They want your business, so certainly speak to the gym itself [because] every gym is different in terms of what they will and won’t do for you,” Welsh said.

READ MORE: Heating warning issued for Guelph area, Waterloo Region

She also recommended wearing clothing at the gym that has pockets or pouches that can store valuables, like car keys.

“I would recommend that those things stay on you or beside you when you’re doing your workout and the only thing you should be leaving in the locker are things you’re going to utilize while you’re at the gym for personal hygiene.”