Crime
June 29, 2018 12:22 pm

Wanted for almost a decade, man finally turns himself in to Ottawa police

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

File photo of an Ottawa police cruiser.

Nathalie Madore / File / The Canadian Press
A A

The Ottawa Police Service guns and gangs unit announced Friday that they have charged a 29-year-old Ottawa man with a number of criminal offenses after an alleged incident that occurred in the summer of 2010. The man turned himself in to police on Wednesday.

Khalid Al-Enzi, turned himself in to police after being wanted for an alleged shooting incident that occurred in 2010

Crimestoppers photo

READ MORE: Ottawa police seek female suspect in violent, west-end assault

Khalid Al-Enzi was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on June 25, 2010, in the south end of Ottawa. Al-Enzi was charged with attempted murder, extortion, several firearms related charges as well as aggravated assault and breach of probation.

Al-Enzi was featured on the Ottawa police website as a “wanted” persons. Police say he appeared in court on June 28.
Report an error
Ottawa crime
Ottawa Police
Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs unit
Ottawa Police Service
Ottawa Shooting
South Ottawa
Turned in

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News