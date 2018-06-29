Wanted for almost a decade, man finally turns himself in to Ottawa police

The Ottawa Police Service guns and gangs unit announced Friday that they have charged a 29-year-old Ottawa man with a number of criminal offenses after an alleged incident that occurred in the summer of 2010. The man turned himself in to police on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Ottawa police seek female suspect in violent, west-end assault

Khalid Al-Enzi was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on June 25, 2010, in the south end of Ottawa. Al-Enzi was charged with attempted murder, extortion, several firearms related charges as well as aggravated assault and breach of probation.

Al-Enzi was featured on the Ottawa police website as a “wanted” persons. Police say he appeared in court on June 28.