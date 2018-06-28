Ottawa police seek female suspect in violent, west-end assault

Ottawa police ae investigating a serious assault that allegedly occurred on Monday in the 400-block of Greenwood Avenue.

Police say that at approximately 3 p.m., two female suspects entered a residence by force, and allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old female. The alleged attack involved the use of pepper spray and a knife, causing serious injuries.

The suspects then left the residence prior to police arrival. The victim was later transported to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.

READ MORE: Police use stun gun on bat-wielding man in Vanier arrest

West criminal investigators have been able to identify one suspect who subsequently turned herself in on Wednesday. Police are still looking to identify the remaining female suspect.

Lainie McConnel, 23, of Ottawa is charged with aggravated assault, breaking and entering, assault with a weapon and uttering death threats.

The other suspect is described as a Caucasian female, between five-foot-six and five-foot-seven, with long brown hair and crooked, possibly missing teeth.

READ MORE: Senators assistant GM Randy Lee arraigned on new harassment charge

Police also say the woman has tattoos all over her arms and legs — not sleeve tattoos but spread out over both arms — as well as a blue tattoo on one thigh and an orange tattoo on her other thigh. The suspect was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black tank top.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call west criminal investigation at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).