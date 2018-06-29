Youth arrested in relation to fire that destroyed historic N.B. church, could face charges

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in relation to a devastating fire that gutted a church on the Acadian Coast of northern New Brunswick.

Fire first broke out at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church in Bas-Caraquet, N.B., around noon on June 24.

RCMP say there was a second fire in the early morning hours of June 25.

The resulting blaze tore through the church and left only the charred shell of the building by the time the fire was put out.

On June 27, the boy from Évangeline, N.B., was arrested by RCMP in relation to the fire. He was released on a promise to appear in Caraquet Youth Court on Aug. 28 and could face charges.

RCMP say the investigation continues in conjunction with the New Brunswick Fire Marshal’s Office.

The historic church had recently received $50,000 from the village for renovations to the exterior.

Residents told Global News the church was the heart of the village and said the loss will be felt greatly in the community.

