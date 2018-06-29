Toronto police to provide update on playground shooting that injured 2 children

Toronto police have scheduled a press conference Friday morning to update the public on a playground shooting in east-end Toronto that seriously injured two children.

First responders were called to a residential complex in the McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East area at around 5 p.m. on June 14.

Police said two sisters, five and nine years old, were both shot and rushed to the Hospital for Sick Children. Initially, one of the girls was listed as in critical condition, but police later said both were in stable condition.

READ MORE: Photographs of 2 suspects released in Toronto playground shooting that injured 2 girls

Investigators said one of the suspects got out of a car and opened fire at a man in the park, where around 11 children were playing.

Police said one of the suspects wanted in connection with the shooting, 21-year-old Sheldon Eriya, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as several other charges.

VIDEO: Police on the hunt for two suspects, while girls shot in playground recover

READ MORE: Man arrested in connection to Toronto playground shooting that sent 2 girls to hospital

Last week, police released the photographs of two more suspects identified as 24-year-old Tarrick Rhoden and 23-year-old T’Quan Robertson. Both are wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, two counts each aggravated assault, and discharge of a firearm with intent.

Police said that both men wanted in the shooting are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

VIDEO: Suspect arrested in Toronto playground shooting