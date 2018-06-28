Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder, 2nd suspect wanted after man fatally shot in Toronto apartment

Toronto police say a 26-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree murder and a second suspect is wanted after a man was shot in a downtown apartment building earlier this week.

Police said emergency crews were called to a building in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area after 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

After officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man inside an apartment with gunshot wounds. The victim, who was later identified as Brent Young, died at the scene.

READ MORE: Police identify man fatally shot in apartment building near Dundas and Sherbourne

In a statement released Thursday evening, officers said Warren Farrell was arrested in connection with the shooting. He was charged with first-degree murder. Farrell is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Friday morning.

Police also said 39-year-old Mark Thompson is wanted for first-degree murder.

The statement said investigators are asking anyone who may have seen either suspect between Sunday evening and Monday morning, or anyone who might have any information, to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.