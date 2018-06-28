Crime
June 28, 2018 11:52 pm
Updated: June 29, 2018 12:01 am

Suspect charged with 1st-degree murder, 2nd suspect wanted after man fatally shot in Toronto apartment

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot inside an apartment on Sherboune Street early Monday. The shooting caps off a violent 72 hours in the city. Mark Carcasole has more. (June 25)

Toronto police say a 26-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree murder and a second suspect is wanted after a man was shot in a downtown apartment building earlier this week.

Police said emergency crews were called to a building in the Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East area after 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

After officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man inside an apartment with gunshot wounds. The victim, who was later identified as Brent Young, died at the scene.

In a statement released Thursday evening, officers said Warren Farrell was arrested in connection with the shooting. He was charged with first-degree murder. Farrell is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Friday morning.

Police also said 39-year-old Mark Thompson is wanted for first-degree murder.

The statement said investigators are asking anyone who may have seen either suspect between Sunday evening and Monday morning, or anyone who might have any information, to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

An undated photo of Mark Thompson.

Handout / Toronto Police Service

An undated photo of Warren Farrell.

Handout / Toronto Police Service

