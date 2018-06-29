Calgary golf course partners with association for blind to get people living with vision loss on course

Shabu Hussein has been married to his wife, Shaida, for 25 years and loves bonding through activities. Two years ago, the couple learned the Alberta Sports and Recreation Association for the Blind was introducing a sport they had never tried before.

“It was such a pleasure to learn they were introducing golf,” said Shabu, who went blind at the age of 17.

Inglewood Golf Club and the association for the blind put together a four-week program on Monday nights, when kids and adults hit the range and putting green to learn the sport and eventually get on course.

Golf instructor Scott Stiles said it’s very rewarding to watch their skills grow.

“Especially the younger kids, they have such a good time,” Stiles said. “Sometimes it’s just making contact with the ball that feels fantastic.”

Program director Miranda Brown said it allows her association members to experience an activity many Calgarians enjoy in the summer.

“Golf is definitely a sport that a lot of people play recreationally and competitively,” Brown said.

With the help of Shaida, Shabu can now take the skills he’s learned to the tee box.

“Both of us learned at the same time–which is really good, because we help each other out,” Shaida said. “It brings us closer to each other and I think we’re very lucky.”

“It makes our bond stronger,” Shabu said “Hopefully one day I can get better and I will enjoy it much more.”