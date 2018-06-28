Canada
June 28, 2018 1:16 pm

Vehicles impounded after Saskatoon street race

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Two vehicles were impounded by Saskatoon police after going over double the speed limit in a street race.

File / Global News
A A

Two drivers accused of going over double the speed limit will be without their rides for 30 days after a street race in the city on the weekend.

Saskatoon police said the race between three vehicles took place in the North Industrial area.

Members of the air support unit spotted the race and alerted ground units.

Officers caught two of the three vehicles after they were clocked going 113 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Both drivers were charged with racing and disobeying a stop sign. One driver was also charged with driving while disqualified.

Their vehicles were also impounded for 30 days.

Global News