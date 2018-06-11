Crime
June 11, 2018 5:11 pm

Impaired Newfoundland man caught speeding on dramatic police video

By

Newfoundland man charged with impaired and dangerous driving in Sunderland.

Durham Police have released dramatic video of an arrest in Sunderland.

Police clocked 33-year-old Michael Bursey from Newfoundland driving in excess of 80 km/h per hour over the speed limit — while allegedly impaired.

Officials got a number of calls about the driver along highway 12.

Air1 caught up with the vehicle getting up to 150 km/h.

He’s been charged with a list of offences, including impaired driving and dangerous operation of motor vehicle.
