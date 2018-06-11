Impaired Newfoundland man caught speeding on dramatic police video

Durham Police have released dramatic video of an arrest in Sunderland.

Police clocked 33-year-old Michael Bursey from Newfoundland driving in excess of 80 km/h per hour over the speed limit — while allegedly impaired.

READ MORE: Mother who lost son to impaired driving concerned with Alberta’s new rules

Officials got a number of calls about the driver along highway 12.

Air1 caught up with the vehicle getting up to 150 km/h.

He’s been charged with a list of offences, including impaired driving and dangerous operation of motor vehicle.