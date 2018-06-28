Crime
June 28, 2018 11:24 am

Toronto man accused of preying on children online: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Wesley States, 24, charged in child luring investigation. Police concerned there may be other victims.

Toronto Police Service
Toronto police say a 24-year-old man faces child luring and child pornography charges and investigators are concerned there may be other alleged victims.

Police allege that between October 2015 and December 2017, a man engaged in sexually explicit online chats with children and sent them sexually explicit images.

They allege the man communicated with children under the online identity of “Cody.”

Police say the man, identified as Wesley States, has been charged with luring a child under 16, luring a child under 18, invitation to sexual touching, making child pornography, accessing child pornography and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

Wesley States

Global News