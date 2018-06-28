Toronto man accused of preying on children online: police
Toronto police say a 24-year-old man faces child luring and child pornography charges and investigators are concerned there may be other alleged victims.
Police allege that between October 2015 and December 2017, a man engaged in sexually explicit online chats with children and sent them sexually explicit images.
READ MORE: Toronto high school teacher charged with child porn, luring offences
They allege the man communicated with children under the online identity of “Cody.”
Police say the man, identified as Wesley States, has been charged with luring a child under 16, luring a child under 18, invitation to sexual touching, making child pornography, accessing child pornography and making sexually explicit material available to a child.
READ MORE: Toronto man charged with child luring after ad posted online targeted minors, police say
Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.