Teen charged after stabbing incident in northern Alberta community of Peerless Lake

An 18-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing in Peerless Lake, Alta. early Monday morning.

In a news released issued on Wednesday, the RCMP said officers were called to a stabbing at a residence in the northern Alberta community at about 5 a.m.

Officers found a 22-year-old man who had been injured in an “altercation” and he was taken to hospital. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

Jonathon Trindle of Peerless Lake has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and will remain in custody until his bail hearing on Thursday.

Police are also investigating a homicide in Peerless Lake after a man died in a home earlier the same morning. However, the RCMP said the two incidents are not related.