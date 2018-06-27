Serious new allegations delay sentencing in case that saw mom sneak son into the U.S.

A Vancouver mother who has pleaded guilty to fabricating evidence and child abduction appeared in court on Wednesday for sentencing, which was delayed after serious new information surfaced.

It’s not clear what that information is, however.

Crown prosecutor Isobel Keeley said she received a call on Tuesday from the lead investigator in the woman’s case; that investigator had been in contact with the warden at Maple Ridge’s Alouette Correctional Centre for Women, where the defendant is being held.

Police are now investigating what the Crown called serious new allegations about which they did not go into detail.

In her submissions, Keeley said the defendant snuck her son across the U.S. border at Point Roberts, Wash. in March.

Vancouver police had dozens of officers working on the case, and the child was found safe and sound in Phoenix, Ariz. about three weeks later.

The mother was arrested there and returned to Canada.

Keeley told the court the defendant called police last year, alleging her ex-husband had threatened to kill their son, slit her throat and burn the house down.

Keeley also said the defendant fabricated emails from officers, which is apparently how she obtained a protection order for the child.

She went on to say the defendant was on the dark web trying to buy fake ID and asking about the costs of hacking, assassination and maiming.

The child’s father was in court on Wednesday and said his family has gone through hell.

He said his son “is doing great” now but said his ex-wife “should be punished for doing wrong.”

“It’s never going to stop if she’s not punished,” he said.