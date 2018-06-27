South Carolina woman slaps black teen, asks him to leave swimming pool, bites deputy: reports

A South Carolina woman has been charged with assault after she allegedly hit a black teenager at a neighbourhood swimming pool multiple times, used racial slurs and then fought with deputies who arrived to arrest her, according to local media reports.

Video of the incident posted to Facebook appears to show the woman twice striking the teen on his face twice and yelling at him to “get out,” as children and families around the pool look on.

An incident report said Stephanie Sebby-Strempel, 38, told the 15-year-old and his friends that they “did not belong and had to leave,” the Charlotte Observer reported.

The teen was one of a group of youths who had been invited to the pool by a friend who lived in the neighbourhood, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office told ABC News 4.

He told police that he and his friends were respectful and complied with the woman’s demand for them to leave; witnesses told police the woman continued to follow and provoke the teens as they left, calling them “punks” and using racial slurs.

The video was taken as the teens were leaving the area.

Sebby-Strempel then assaulted sheriff’s deputies who arrived to arrest her at her home the following day, pushing one of them into a wall and biting the other in the arm, ABC 11 reported.

She was charged with one count of third-degree assault and two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer.

