London man charged after firearms seized at east-end home
A London man is facing multiple gun charges after police say numerous firearms were seized from an east-end home.
Members of the Guns and Drugs Section, which includes London police, RCMP and OPP carried out a search warrant at a house on Gramercy Park Place, on Wednesday.
According to police, two rifles, a shotgun and two rounds of ammunition were seized.
A 32-year-old man is facing numerous charges, including possession of a loaded firearm.
He is expected to appear in a London court on Wednesday.
A grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services made the investigation possible.
