London man charged after firearms seized at east-end home

A London man is facing multiple gun charges after police say numerous firearms were seized from an east-end home.

Members of the Guns and Drugs Section, which includes London police, RCMP and OPP carried out a search warrant at a house on Gramercy Park Place, on Wednesday.

According to police, two rifles, a shotgun and two rounds of ammunition were seized.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 injured following crash west of Melbourne

A 32-year-old man is facing numerous charges, including possession of a loaded firearm.

He is expected to appear in a London court on Wednesday.

A grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services made the investigation possible.