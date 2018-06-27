Crime
June 27, 2018 11:54 am

London man charged after firearms seized at east-end home

By Reporter  980 CFPL

London police, RCMP and OPP carried out a search warrant at a house on Gramercy Park Place.

980 CFPL File
A London man is facing multiple gun charges after police say numerous firearms were seized from an east-end home.

Members of the Guns and Drugs Section, which includes London police, RCMP and OPP carried out a search warrant at a house on Gramercy Park Place, on Wednesday.

According to police, two rifles, a shotgun and two rounds of ammunition were seized.

A 32-year-old man is facing numerous charges, including possession of a loaded firearm.

He is expected to appear in a London court on Wednesday.

A grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services made the investigation possible.

