June 27, 2018 11:55 am
Updated: June 27, 2018 12:11 pm

Sloan to headline Hootenanny on Hunter in downtown Peterborough

Canadian rockers Sloan will headline the Hootenanny on Hunter, the popular concert day in downtown Peterborough this August.

The event is set for Aug. 11 on Hunter Street, organized by the Peterborough Downtown Business Improvement Area. Admission is free.

The lineup for the eighth annual event includes:

  • Missy Knott at noon
  • Charmie at 1:15 p.m
  • Gene Hardy & Sparkjiver at 2:30 p.m.
  • Lindsay Barr at 3:45 p.m.
  • Band of People at 5 p.m.
  • Blue Sky Miners at 6:15 p.m.
  • Secret Broadcast at 7:30 p.m.
  • Yuka at 8:45 p.m.
  • Sloan at 10 p.m.

“It’s been exciting watching this lineup come together. It’s an interesting, diverse and talented group that’s going to keep Hunter Street rocking,” said Terry Guiel, DBIA executive director.

“Sloan was booked to play Hootenanny two years ago, but was unfortunately rained out. We’re thrilled to announce that they’ll be headlining our 2018 lineup.”

Shoreline Casinos is a sponsor of the event.

“This event truly represents what a vibrant and lively community Peterborough is,” said general manager Bryan Buchanan. “It’s a day the whole family can enjoy featuring amazing talent from across this country right here in our backyard! Peterborough is in for a great day of music, food and fun.”

