1 dead, 2 injured following crash west of Melbourne

One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision at the main intersection in Appin.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, and involved a Jeep travelling westbound on Glendon Drive and a northbound SUV on Thames Road, police said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The name of the deceased was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

London Middlesex Paramedics, local volunteer fire services, and the OPP’s technical collision investigators attended the scene.

The intersection was closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.