Crime
June 27, 2018 7:44 am

1 dead, 2 injured following crash west of Melbourne

By Staff 980 CFPL

One person is dead after a crash in Appin, Ont.

Lars Hagberg / File / The Canadian Press
A A

One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision at the main intersection in Appin.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, and involved a Jeep travelling westbound on Glendon Drive and a northbound SUV on Thames Road, police said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: 2 injured, 1 seriously, in alleged drunk-driving crash south of Tavistock: OPP

The name of the deceased was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

London Middlesex Paramedics, local volunteer fire services, and the OPP’s technical collision investigators attended the scene.

The intersection was closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Appin
Appin Ontario
Crash
Ldnont
London Ontario
melbourne
One dead
Police
two injured
west of Melbourne

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News