Paul Bennett shooting: video apparently shows gunman approaching hockey coach’s driveway

A silver car pulls up to a driveway before someone in dark clothing emerges from the passenger side.

Moments later, you can hear shots fired.

That same person then climbs back into the silver car and drives away.

WATCH: Mystery surrounding fatal shooting of Surrey hockey coach and nurse

This is the scene that unfolded in a surveillance video that appeared to capture the shooting of Paul Bennett, an operating room (OR) nurse and coach with the Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association (CMHA), who was killed in his driveway on June 23.

The video has circulated on social media, and it appears to confirm what witnesses have said about the incident.

But the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has asked people not to air it, saying it was released prematurely, and it has affected the investigation into Bennett’s death.

There have been no arrests in connection with Bennett’s shooting, and no new information has been released by police.

People in Surrey are concerned — it doesn’t make sense to them that a well-known nurse, hockey coach and father would be targeted.

They wonder if it’s a case of mistaken identity.

IHIT hasn’t released any new information regarding a potential motive in this case.

At this point, investigators will only say it was targeted.