Mother and daughter dead after being found in Blue Mountains resort pool, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police say a mother and her daughter are dead after they were found in a Blue Mountains resort pool on Tuesday.

A spokesperson told Global News officers and paramedics were called to the Mountain Springs Resort on Grey Road 19, northwest of Collingwood, early in the evening after reports of a drowning.

OPP said the woman and the child, who officers haven’t identified, were taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Drowning of a mother and her female child in the pool at Mountain Springs Resort in Blue Mountains, near Collingwood. Both patients were without vital signs, now pronounced dead. OPP on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/eYccDuakJD — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) June 27, 2018

The circumstances leading up to the call weren’t known as of Tuesday evening.

An update is expected to be released on Wednesday.