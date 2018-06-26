Canada
June 26, 2018 9:49 pm
Updated: June 26, 2018 9:53 pm

Mother and daughter dead after being found in Blue Mountains resort pool, OPP say

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

An OPP spokesperson says a mother and her daughter have died in hospital after they were found in a Blue Mountains resort pool on Tuesday.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
Ontario Provincial Police say a mother and her daughter are dead after they were found in a Blue Mountains resort pool on Tuesday.

A spokesperson told Global News officers and paramedics were called to the Mountain Springs Resort on Grey Road 19, northwest of Collingwood, early in the evening after reports of a drowning.

OPP said the woman and the child, who officers haven’t identified, were taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The circumstances leading up to the call weren’t known as of Tuesday evening.

An update is expected to be released on Wednesday.

