Mother and daughter dead after being found in Blue Mountains resort pool, OPP say
Ontario Provincial Police say a mother and her daughter are dead after they were found in a Blue Mountains resort pool on Tuesday.
A spokesperson told Global News officers and paramedics were called to the Mountain Springs Resort on Grey Road 19, northwest of Collingwood, early in the evening after reports of a drowning.
OPP said the woman and the child, who officers haven’t identified, were taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
The circumstances leading up to the call weren’t known as of Tuesday evening.
An update is expected to be released on Wednesday.
