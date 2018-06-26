Maple Ridge sex assault suspect asked to pet a woman’s dog, then grabbed her: RCMP

The Ridge Meadows RCMP needs the public’s help to find an alleged suspect in a sex assault that happened on June 20.

The incident unfolded after a 21-year-old Maple Ridge woman was outside with her dog near 210th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge at about 1:20 a.m.

A man approached the woman and asked to pet the dog.

He came closer to her, put her arms around her waist and then squeezed her posterior.

She then screamed and ran away.

The suspect was described as a clean-shaven, Caucasian man between 19 and 25 years old.

He was described as being five-foot-11, with a thin build.

He also wore a light burgundy sweater with the hood up, as well as black or navy blue cargo or khaki pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ridge Meadows RCMP.