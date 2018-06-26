Hotel in Russian World Cup host city of Rostov-on-Don evacuated

A hotel in the Russian soccer World Cup host city of Rostov-on-Don was evacuated by police late on Tuesday, staff at the Topos Congress hotel said.

Reuters witnesses at the scene said they were told by police that they had been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Police vehicles and ambulances were seen outside the hotel, witnesses said.

The hotel is listed by FIFA as a World Cup hotel, but no teams are staying there.

The bomb threat was reported less than a couple hours after the conclusion of the Croatia-Iceland match in Rostov-on-Don.

— With a file from Rahul Kalvapalle