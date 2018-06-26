Entertainment
June 26, 2018 3:34 pm

Bluesfest gets go-ahead to move Killdeer bird nest

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Ottawa's hottest music festival, RBC Bluesfest, is on hold because of a tiny bird and its nest. A killdeer is nesting exactly where the main stage is supposed to be. As Mike Le Couteur reports, two government departments are now trying to figure out what to do.

Officials at Bluesfest have received permission from Environment and Climate Change Canada to move a Killdeer nest from a cobblestone circle where the main stage is set to be placed.

The permit, issued Tuesday under the migratory birds act, allows festival officials to move the bird to a nearby suitable habitat.

Caution tape was put in place to protect the nest and the eggs after crews discovered it during initial set-up for the festival last week. The bird has garnered attention from across Canada, and much like a lot of high-profile problems in Ottawa, has its own parody Twitter account.

The festival, one of the biggest of its kind in Canada, is set to begin July 5.

