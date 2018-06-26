Bluesfest gets go-ahead to move Killdeer bird nest

Officials at Bluesfest have received permission from Environment and Climate Change Canada to move a Killdeer nest from a cobblestone circle where the main stage is set to be placed.

The permit, issued Tuesday under the migratory birds act, allows festival officials to move the bird to a nearby suitable habitat.

Caution tape was put in place to protect the nest and the eggs after crews discovered it during initial set-up for the festival last week. The bird has garnered attention from across Canada, and much like a lot of high-profile problems in Ottawa, has its own parody Twitter account.

WHO SAID ANYTHING ABOUT EGGS?? NO NEST HERE!! OWWWWW MY WING IS BROKEN…. WILL YOU CHASE ME THIS WAY?? https://t.co/Yef4S8C7IU — Bluesfest Killdeer (@ottawakilldeer) June 26, 2018

The festival, one of the biggest of its kind in Canada, is set to begin July 5.