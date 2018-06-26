Police arrest second man in Aldershot home-invasion robbery

A second arrest has been made in connection with a home-invasion robbery in Aldershot.

Halton Regional Police say 30-year-old Justin Roache of Hamilton faces a list of charges, and is being held in custody after his arrest on Sunday.

READ MORE: Two suspects sought in Burlington home invasion

Charges against Roache include robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to commit robbery, two counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of administering a noxious substance, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of forcible confinement and failing to comply with probation.

Thomas Edgar, 41, of Hamilton who was arrested in the case on May 5, faces similar charges, as well as nine counts of fraud under $5,000 and nine counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

READ MORE: Hamilton man accused of robbing Burlington seniors

Police said the two men, one armed with a handgun and the other with some type of aerosol spray, entered the Bonnieview Avenue home through an unlocked rear door on the night of April 25.

They allegedly stole a number of valuables and fled after forcing the elderly homeowners into a bathroom.

The homeowners were not physically injured.