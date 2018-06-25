Sports
June 25, 2018 10:10 pm

Dwane Casey wins NBA Coach of the Year award despite getting fired by Toronto Raptors

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Dwayne Casey said he and everybody on the team was "hurt" by the season's end, which saw the Raps swept from the playoffs by Cleveland. (May 9)

A A

SANTA MONIC, Calif. – Dwane Casey won the NBA Coach of the Year award on Monday night despite getting fired by the Toronto Raptors earlier in the off-season.

Casey beat out Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens for the honour.

READ MORE: Dwane Casey nominated for NBA coach of the year days after being fired by Toronto Raptors


Story continues below

The 61-year-old Casey was the most successful coach in Raptors history, but was fired on May 11, five days after being nominated for the Coach of the Year award.

He signed a five-year deal with the Detroit Pistons on June 11 to become their new bench boss.

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors fire head coach Dwane Casey

Casey led Toronto to four Atlantic Division titles in five seasons, and three consecutive 50-win seasons, and the Raptors rewrote the franchise record book in this past regular-season, winning 59 games and earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time.

He was 320-238 in seven seasons and is the winningest coach in franchise history.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brad Stevens
Dwane Casey
Dwane Casey Toronto Raptors
National Basketball Association
NBA
NBA Coach of the Year
Quin Snyder
Toronto Raptors

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News