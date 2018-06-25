Dwane Casey wins NBA Coach of the Year award despite getting fired by Toronto Raptors

SANTA MONIC, Calif. – Dwane Casey won the NBA Coach of the Year award on Monday night despite getting fired by the Toronto Raptors earlier in the off-season.

Casey beat out Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens for the honour.

The 61-year-old Casey was the most successful coach in Raptors history, but was fired on May 11, five days after being nominated for the Coach of the Year award.

He signed a five-year deal with the Detroit Pistons on June 11 to become their new bench boss.

Casey led Toronto to four Atlantic Division titles in five seasons, and three consecutive 50-win seasons, and the Raptors rewrote the franchise record book in this past regular-season, winning 59 games and earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time.

He was 320-238 in seven seasons and is the winningest coach in franchise history.