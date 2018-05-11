Toronto Raptors fire head coach Dwane Casey

TORONTO – Dwane Casey has paid the price for the Toronto Raptors‘ shocking playoff exit.

The most successful coach in Raptors history was fired today after Toronto was eliminated by the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third consecutive season in a four-game sweep.

The 61-year-old coach led the Raptors to four Atlantic Division titles in five seasons, and three consecutive 50-win seasons.

The Raptors had their eyes on an appearance in the NBA finals after winning a franchise-record 59 games in the regular-season, including 34 wins at home – tied with Houston for best in the league.

But LeBron James and the Cavs undid all the positivity of the regular season in four games, prompting cries of “same old Raptors.”

Casey was fired two days after winning the Michael H. Goldberg coach of the year award, which is handed out by the National Basketball Coaches Association.