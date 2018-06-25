Overnight paving on Circle Drive ramps at Taylor Street

The City of Saskatoon is advising drivers of traffic restrictions as paving work in completed on the Circle Drive on and off ramps at Taylor Street.

There will be lane restrictions leading up to the construction zones on both Circle and Taylor.

City officials said the road work will be done overnight to limit the impact on motorists. The ramps will be closed by 7 p.m. CT and are scheduled to reopen before the morning rush the next day.

Overnight work on the southbound ramps will start on Monday, June 25, and recommence on Tuesday.

Both northbound ramps are expected to be closed starting on Wednesday, June 27, and be finished before the Friday rush hour.

The city is reminding drivers to respect all construction zones.