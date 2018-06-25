Joe Morrow among 4 players not given qualifying offer by Winnipeg Jets

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets made qualifying offers to 12 of their 16 restricted free agents on Monday.

The Jets retained the rights of 12 of their restricted free agents including Joel Armia, Eric Comrie, Marko Dano, Chase De Leo, Connor Hellebuyck, JC Lipon, Adam Lowry, Josh Morrissey, Nic Petan, Tucker Poolman, Brandon Tanev and Jacob Trouba.

The Jets did not tender qualifying offers to four players. Defencemen Joe Morrow and Jan Kostalek, along with forward Jimmy Lodge and goalie Jamie Phillips did not receive qualifying offers and all become unrestricted free agents.

Morrow, 25, came over to the Jets at the trade deadline. He appeared in 18 regular season games and another six playoff contests. He had one goal and four assists in the regular season with Winnipeg and notched a single goal in the post-season.

Kostalek, Lodge and Phillips all appeared in games with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose last season.

The Jets can still make a contract offer to Morrow or any of the other three players who didn’t receive a qualifying offer.

According to CapFriendly.com, a qualifying offer must be at least 110% of a player’s base salary if their salary is less than, or equal to $660,000 per season, 105% if the salary falls between $660,000 and $1-million or 100% if the base salary exceeds $1-million per season.

All 12 of the players who received a qualifying offer remain property of the Jets as restricted free agents and are free to bargain new contracts.