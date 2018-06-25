Winnipeg Jets release details of development camp

The Winnipeg Jets will have a number of their top prospects, plus all six players selected in the 2018 NHL entry draft on Saturday in Dallas, gathered together for the annual week long development camp beginning Monday at Bell MTS Iceplex. On day one the players will report for medicals as well as on, and off ice testing.

READ MORE: Jets add 6 more prospects at NHL Draft

AHL rookie of the year Mason Appleton of the Manitoba Moose will be skating in the drills along with 2017 first round draft pick Kristian Vesalainen and defencemen Dylan Samberg (2017-2nd round) and Logan Stanley (2016-first round).

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets’ full schedule for the 2018-19 NHL regular season released

2018 DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER:

GOALTENDERS: Mikhail Berdin, Arvid Holm, and Jared Moe.

DEFENCEMEN: Jacob Cederholm, Declan Chisholm, Croix Evingson, Leon Gawanke, Luke Green, Johnathan Kovacevic, Justin Lee, Jonas Muller, Dylan Samberg, Logan Stanley, and Giovanni Vallati.

FORWARDS: Mason Appleton, Lukas Craggs, David Gustafsson, Jansen Harkins, Cole Maier, Josh McKechney, Skyler McKenzie, Quinn Preston, Kristian Reichel, Luke Santerno, Nathan Smith, Michael Spacek, C.J. Suess, Santeri Virtanen, Kristian Vesalainen, and Austin Wong.

2018 WINNIPEG JETS DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE

(all on-ice sessions open to the public)

DATE SESSION 1 SESSION 2 MEDIA LOCATION

Tue, June 26, 2018 10:45 am 11:50 am 1:30 pm Bell MTS Iceplex

Wed, June 27, 2018 10:45 am 11:50 am 1:30 pm Bell MTS Iceplex

Thu, June 28, 2018 10:00 am — 12:45 pm Bell MTS Iceplex

Fri, June 29, 2018 10:30 am — 1:15 pm Bell MTS Iceplex