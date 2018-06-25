Drunk driver to blame for Sunday power outage in Kitchener: police

An alleged drunk-driving incident is being blamed for why thousands of homes in Kitchener were left without power for hours early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to a plaza at 1020 Ottawa St. North at 12:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a suspected drunk driver.

The driver was seen hitting a building in the plaza before turning onto River Road East.

Shortly thereafter, the woman lost control of her car near Holborn Drive and hit a hydro pole, coming to a stop in the backyard of a home.

A 58-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving in connection with the incident.

Kitchener Hydro said the incident left 7,300 homes without power in the area.

The company managed to get power restored by 11 a.m. on Sunday morning.