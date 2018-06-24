Young boy killed after acreage tractor accident near Lorrette
It’s a living nightmare for the family of a four year old boy after he was killed on Saturday.
The boy died in hospital after being rushed there around 3:30 in the afternoon.
He was seriously injured after a utility trailer he was riding in came loose and rolled backwards into a ditch.
The utility trailer, loaded with a water tank, was being pulled by an acreage tractor driven by a 63 year old woman.
The accident happened about six kilometres northwest of Lorette, according to St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP.
RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a Forensic Collision Re-constructionist and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
