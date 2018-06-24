Popular Chilliwack restaurant destroyed by Sunday morning blaze

A popular Chilliwack restaurant has been destroyed by fire.

Fire broke out at the Friendly Banners Kitchen, known to many Chilliwack residents simply as Banners, in the 45000-block of Yale Road around 8:30 a.m on Sunday, June 24.

Chilliwack Mayor Sharon Gaetz said crews are working hard to battle the blaze.

There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.

Witnesses say no one was injured.