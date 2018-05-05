Playground structure ‘seriously damaged’ by early morning fire in Chilliwack park

An investigation is underway following an early morning fire at a playground in Chilliwack.

Fire crews were called to the 10,000-block of Beverly Drive in Emerald Park around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

“The fire was quickly brought under control; unfortunately the structure was seriously damaged due to the fire,” read a release from the Chilliwack Fire Department.

Officials say nobody was injured but believe the fire was deliberately set.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.