Victoria boy suffers ‘potentially life-altering injuries’ after playground robbery

A boy in Victoria may be left with life-changing injuries after a playground assault Tuesday night.

Police said they were called to the Quadra Heights Playground in the 3100-block of Alder Street before 9 p.m.

That’s where the boy told officers he and a friend were approached by two teenage boys who took their longboards.

The boy told police he was then assaulted with a weapon before the teens fled.

The victim remains in hospital and while his injuries aren’t life-threatening, police said they’re potentially life-altering.

The suspects are both described as 15 or 16 years old. They’re about five-foot-three with average builds and one was wearing a red hat at the time.

Police are hoping the public may be able to help locate one of the longboards that was stolen as the design is pretty distinctive.

This is a photograph of one of the two longboards stolen in the robbery. It is a full-sized board, w dark grey grip tape on top, circular black & white sticker. Underside: dark blue, white, grey & aquamarine pattern, w a smaller black circular sticker.

It is described as a full-sized board with dark grey griptape on top. It has a circular black and white sticker in the middle.

The underside is described as having a dark blue, white, grey and aquamarine pattern, with a smaller black circular sticker.

Police also said there was a man who offered help to the victim after the incident, but he didn’t remain on scene. Investigators hope to speak with him.