Sarah Sanders violated ethics in tweet about Virginia restaurant that refused to serve her: expert

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’s tweet about a Virginia restaurant which refused to serve her is in violation of U.S. ethics laws, according to a the former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

Walter Schaub says Sanders’s use of an “official government account to condemn a private business” violates rules on preferential treatment and endorsements.

Opening sentences of 5 CFR 2635.702 cover both; 702(a) gives example of coercion; 702(c) gives example of endorsement. Also 2635.101(b)(8) bars preferential treatment, with obvious corollary for singling out. She can lob attacks on her own time but not using her official position — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 23, 2018

On Saturday morning, Jaike Foley-Schultz, a waiter at The Red Hen in Lexigton, Va. wrote in a Facebook post, “I just served Sarah Huckabee Sanders for a total of 2 minutes before my owner kicked her out along with 7 of her other family members…”

He has since made the Facebook post private.

Sanders confirmed the ban via her Twitter account, noting the restaurant owner’s “actions say far more about her than about me.”

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

The restaurant’s co-owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, told The Washington Post that her staff had called her to report Sanders was in the restaurant. She cited several reasons, including the concerns of several restaurant employees who were gay and knew Sanders had defended Trump’s desire to bar transgender people from the military.

“Tell me what you want me to do. I can ask her to leave,” Wilkinson told her staff, she said. “They said ‘yes.’”

Wilkinson said that she talked to Sanders privately and that Sanders’s response was immediate: “That’s fine. I’ll go.”

In a response to another former member of the Obama administration, Shaub compared the situation to U.S. President Donald Trump’s attack on Nordstrom on Twitter.

Her goal was transparently to get her fans to boycott or harass the restaurant, and that is exactly what has happened. If you were teaching ethics training, you’d never offer this as an example of what is acceptable. It’s like when Trump attacked Nordstrom. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 24, 2018

In February 2017, Nordstrom announced it would no longer carry Ivanka Trump’s product line, prompting the president to complain on Twitter that the company was treating his daughter unfairly.

*With files from Associated Press