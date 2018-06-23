Virginia restaurant owner refuses to serve White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders

A man who says he is a waiter at a restaurant in Virginia claims that his boss refused to serve White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and her party.

Jaike Foley-Schultz, who claims he is a waiter at The Red Hen in Lexigton, Va. wrote in a Facebook post, “I just served Sarah Huckabee Sanders for a total of 2 minutes before my owner kicked her out along with 7 of her other family members…”

Brennan Gilmore, the executive director at Clean Virginia, shared the Facebook post on Twitter, and said the owner asked Sanders to leave on “moral grounds.”

.@PressSec got kicked out of the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Va tonight. Apparently the owner didn’t want to serve her and her party out of moral conviction. pic.twitter.com/jr3bfiY3XY — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) June 23, 2018

Sanders confirmed the news on Twitter, saying she was asked to leave because she works for U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left,” she wrote. “Her actions say far more about her than about me.”

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

Yelp has been going crazy as Trump opponents and supporters rush to the site to provide reviews for the restaurant.

Earlier this week, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was forced from a Mexican restaurant in Washington after being heckled during her meal.

The protesters entered MXDC Cocina Mexicana Tuesday and chanted “Shame!” and “End family separation!”

In a video posted on Facebook by Metro D.C. Democratic Socialists of America, the protesters yelled, “If kids don’t eat in peace, you don’t eat in peace.”

Global News has reached out to the Red Hen restaurant for comment but has not heard back as of the publishing of this article.

*With files from Associated Press