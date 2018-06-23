15-year-old boy dead following late night collision on Sunset Drive

A 15-year-old boy is dead following a following a collision involving vehicles and pedestrians that occurred on the evening of Friday, June 22 in the 200 block of Sunset Drive.

Police were dispatched to the Albert Park area at 10:41 p.m. following the report of the single-vehicle collision. EMS transported the victim to hospital where he was confirmed deceased.

The boy’s next of kin have been notified. Police will not be releasing his identity at this time.

Regina police, along with the Office of the Chief Coroner, are investigating this collision. If anyone has information that may be helpful in the investigation they are asked to call either the Regina Police Service or Crimestoppers at 306-777-6500.