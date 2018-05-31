Canada
May 31, 2018 12:36 pm
Updated: May 31, 2018 5:01 pm

One person dead after collision west of Rosetown, SK

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

One person is dead after a serious collision on Highway 7 west of Rosetown, Sask.

WestCentral Online / Staff
A pickup truck travelling westbound collided with an eastbound semi tractor-trailer. The pickup truck then collided with an eastbound SUV that was travelling behind the semi.

The 55-year-old female driver of the SUV from Fiske, Sask. was pronounced dead at the scene. The 47-year-old male driver from Rosetown, Sask. was brought to a Saskatoon hospital with undetermined injuries, while the 73-year-old driver of the semi from Asquith, Sask. did not have any injuries.

Highway 7 has been blocked since this morning, and motorists can continue to expect delays and/or detours.

