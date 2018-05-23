Pilot charged with impaired flying after Swift Current, Sask. plane crash
A pilot has been charged with impaired flying after a plane crash near Swift Current, Sask.
The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when a small Cessna passenger plane went down in a field just after taking off from a grid road, four kilometres west of the city.
Swift Current RCMP said the plane clipped some trees and went down about 1,500 metres from where it took off.
Firefighters had to plug a small fuel leak.
The two men in the plane suffered minor injuries.
The pilot and owner of the plane, Calvin Pahl, has been charged with impaired operation of a plane.
He was released from custody and will appear in Swift Current provincial court on June 27.
