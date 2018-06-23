LGBTQ community gathers for Pride’s annual Dyke March

Many members of the LGTBQ community walked down Bloor Street on Sunday as part of the annual Dyke March, carrying signs with messages supporting this year’s theme: #Resist.

“Resist is thinking about the ways our communities are marginalized,” said Erin Edgehill, co-chair of Pride Toronto Board.

Annual Dyke March has started… people are marching along Bloor Street. pic.twitter.com/7VtwIScKJH — Erica Vella (@ericavella) June 23, 2018

“It speaks to some of the fractioning within our community and it’s another way to bring visibility to specific members of our community.”

The march was held on Saturday and it began at the intersection of Bloor Street East.

Spoke with @athenareich who is participating in the Dyke March and she has been coming to Pride since she was 19 y/o. She speaks about her pride memories and what this year’s theme (#Resist) means to her pic.twitter.com/WgReiD2tIs — Erica Vella (@ericavella) June 23, 2018

People marching walked west along Bloor Street before travelling south on Yonge Street, and for several people participating, their goal was to promote inclusivity.

“It means to keep pushing,” said Amanda Fitzpatrick, who was participating in the Dyke March.

“I think a lot of people think that we have reached equality and we are done. We have same sex marriage and that’s all we really need, but it’s not. We have so much more to do.”

Edgehill said the Dyke March often has messages that are more “political.”

“It’s a march,” Edgehill said. “We are here; we want to be heard and seen.”

“The Pride parade is a parade…the parade tends to be more of a celebration whereas the march tends to be a very political march.”

The biggest event of the month’s pride celebrations, the parade, starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the corner of Bloor and Church streets. The parade will travel west on Bloor, then south on Yonge, and finally east on Dundas to Victoria Street.

A number of roads will be closed in the parade area for periods between noon and 7 p.m. Rosedale Valley Road (Park Road to Bayview Avenue) will be closed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

With Files from Kerri Breen.