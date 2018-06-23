Cause of fire at Dalhousie agriculture campus remains unclear

Investigators are still looking to determine what caused a stubborn fire at Dalhousie University’s agriculture campus Wednesday night.

Several fire crews responded to the Cox Institute building in Bible Hill, N.S., around 9:15 p.m.

Flames could be seen shooting through the building’s roof. It took crews about seven hours to fully extinguish the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

The Cox Institute is home to a number of programs, and is the location for most first-year classes.

The university has released photos of the damage, but the cause of the fire has yet to be disclosed.

