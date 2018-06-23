Manitoba family hosts fundraiser to continue searching for missing woman

It’s been 10 years since Jennifer Catcheway vanished and her family is asking for help bringing her home.

Bernice and Wilfred Catcheway are hosting their annual fundraiser to support their efforts to find their daughter. She disappeared around Grand Rapids on June 19, 2008.

RCMP are investigating her case as a homicide, but the family wants closure and won’t have that until they find her.

“No matter how long it takes or how many miles we have to travel, we will find our daughter,” Bernice said.

The couple has searched countless miles from fields, swamps and the forests for her.

“As long as Jen is not home, part of us is missing. And in order to have closure we have to find her,” Wilfred said.

“As long as I’m alive I’ll keep searching until I bring her home. And I will bring her home.”

The fundraiser is happening in Portage la Prairie at 728 Poplar Bay from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. with a BBQ, silent auction and fireworks.