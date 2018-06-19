Family of Jennifer Catcheway marking 10 years since her disappearance

It’s been a decade since Jennifer Catcheway disappeared on her 18th birthday.

Catcheway called her mother from Grand Rapids June 19, 2008. She said she was on her way back to the family home in Portage la Prairie — a distance of more than 360 km. She never got there.

A few days later, when friends and relatives were unable to find any trace of the teenager, her mother went to the RCMP to report her daughter missing.

Her family has been searching ever since.

Last July her mother, Bernice Catcheway, said her family’s long journey will not end until Jennifer is found.

“It gets harder as the years go by because we’re getting older,” she said. “Somebody out there knows. Somebody out there has the answer we need.”

RCMP said Tuesday they are currently investigating 137 missing persons cases in Manitoba.

-With files from the Canadian Press