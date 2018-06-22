3 teenage escapees from Prince Albert Youth Residence should not be approached

Three young offenders escaped custody at the Prince Albert Youth Residence at around 9:10 p.m. CT on June 21.

The teens are considered dangerous and should not be approached, according to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Corrections and Policing.

Police and the RCMP have been notified.

A court order was obtained by the ministry to allow the release of their names, photos and other identifying information.

Ben Romeo Bird, 17, is described as five-foot nine, 172 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has a scar on his right hand.

Bird has been remanded on serious indictable charges since May 31.

Samuel Jay Kiseyinewakup, 17, is described as five-foot 10, 153 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Kiseyinewakup has been remanded on serious indictable charges since April 26.

Blade Cornelius Roberts, 17, is described as six-feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has scars on his left wrist, right lower arm and right upper thigh.

Roberts has tattoos of a crown on the right side of his neck and “KINGS” in the middle of his chest.

He has been remanded on serious indictable charges since May 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police service or the RCMP.