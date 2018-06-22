2 people arrested after dozens of tires slashed in south Edmonton crime spree

Edmonton police have arrested two people in connection with a vandalism spree that damaged a number of vehicles earlier this month.

Police said 16 vehicles were vandalized between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on June 4, in the southeast neighbourhood of Greenview.

The incident happened between 37 Avenue and 39 Avenue, from 51 Street to 56 Street.

Tires were slashed and three vehicles were broken into with a number of items being stolen, police said.

Marcus Corin Ray Peecheemow, 21, was arrested charged with mischief over $5,000.

A second person was arrested, but he can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.