Overnight crime spree leaves 16 vehicles with slashed tires in southeast Edmonton

More than a dozen Edmonton drivers woke up Monday morning to discover their vehicles’ tires had been slashed overnight.

Police said about 16 vehicles were involved in the “overnight vandalism spree.”

Tires were slashed and some vehicles were also “rummaged through” and left unlocked.

According to police, it happened between 37 Avenue and 39 Avenue, from 51 Street to 56 Street.

Erin Miner was heading out the door when she saw several officers around her truck.

“My husband was already out here and he was talking to them and they were looking at the side of my truck. My heart dropped. I came out here and saw it.”

When she heard how many vehicles were damaged, it made her angry.

“It’s heartbreaking. What else do you have to do in the morning other than come and slash a bunch of people’s cars?

“I wouldn’t be able to sleep tonight if I were the one to do it.”

She said her insurance company is going to tow her truck to the repair shop, but not everyone has the same coverage.

“I’m lucky but some people — I saw a poor lady over there changing her own tires. I felt really bad for her.”

Investigators do not have a damage estimate at this time.

No arrests have been made.